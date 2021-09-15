Givaudan, Bühler & Migros lead cell-based meat charge with joint Cultured Food Innovation Hub
15 Sep 2021 --- Givaudan, Bühler and Migros Industrie have joined forces to accelerate the development and market penetration of new cell-based meat products. To help grow start-ups in the field, the industry titans have formed a new entity – The Cultured Food Innovation Hub – located in The Valley in Kemptthal, a “hotbed of innovation and technology” just outside of Zurich.www.foodingredientsfirst.com
