Givaudan, Bühler & Migros lead cell-based meat charge with joint Cultured Food Innovation Hub

Growing up in a farming community made me passionate about farmers and farming. But you don’t need to grow up on a farm to understand that food and water are at the core of our survival and more vital than any other issue. Yet, many people would be surprised to know that only about nine countries in this world, besides a few smaller nations, are considered self-sufficient in food production. These include Canada, Australia, Argentina, Russia, India, Myanmar, Thailand, the United States, and – alone in Europe – France.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO