Installment Ceremony to Honor Academic Tradition and UW-Green Bay’s Seventh Chancellor, Michael Alexander
Green Bay, Wis.—Campus and community will join together to celebrate academic tradition and welcome a new era in school history with the formal investiture of the University’s seventh chancellor, Michael Alexander. Although Alexander was named the University’s chancellor in spring of 2020, the University postponed installation ceremonies until this fall because of the pandemic.news.uwgb.edu
