The Small Massachusetts Town Of Concord Has More Outdoor Attractions Than Any Other Place In The State

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 5 days ago

Just 20 miles outside of Boston lies a town that’s most notable for the role it played during the Revolutionary War. Today, Concord, Massachusetts is home to various historical sites, a thriving downtown area, stately homes, and numerous outdoor attractions for both nature lovers and historians. With its natural beauty and long history, the small town of Concord is a worthwhile place to visit.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhqGG_0bwiU81p00
Established in 1635, Concord is a town that's rich in Colonial history. It's where the first battle of the American Revolutionary War was held on April 19, 1775. It's also been home to many notable authors including Louisa May Alcott and Henry David Thoreau.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQMD2_0bwiU81p00
Minute Man National Historic Park covers 970 acres of land through Concord, Lincoln, and Lexington. It's the area where the first battle of the American Revolutionary War took place. In Concord, the park's boundary begins at Meriam's Corner where the colonial militia first attacked the British and contains various historic sites within its boundaries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMBAF_0bwiU81p00
The five-mile Battle Road Trail connects many of the historical sites between Concord and Lexington. Located in Minute Man National Historic Park, it follows much of the original Battle Road where a battle between the British and the colonists took place. Not only is this trail of historical significance, but natural as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRf0D_0bwiU81p00
Also located within Minute Man National Historic Park is The Old North Bridge, the site of the first battle of the Revolutionary War and "the shot heard 'round the world" on April 19, 1775. Today, visitors can walk across the bridge and view the surrounding battle site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvGNn_0bwiU81p00
Walden Pond was made famous by transcendentalist author Henry David Thoreau who wrote about it in his book, "Walden." Today, there are 462 acres of protected land surrounding the pond. Visitors can take a loop trail around the pond's entire perimeter as well and see markers at the site where Thoreau's cabin once stood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmDKW_0bwiU81p00
The most famous authors who had lived in Concord are buried at Concord's Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in a hilly area known as "Authors' Ridge." Whether or not you enjoy the works of Alcott, Emerson, Hawthorne, and Thoreau, it's fascinating to walk around this historic cemetery just to look at the dates on the tombstones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld3dF_0bwiU81p00
Built in 1770, The Old Manse was made famous as the home of Emerson and also Thoreau for a time. It's here where Emerson wrote the first draft of "Nature," a book that sparked the beginning of the Transcendentalist movement. Because of this, The Old Manse is considered the birthplace of Transcendentalism in America. Located on six acres, visitors can take a self-guided tour of the grounds after touring the house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Qwwy_0bwiU81p00
Aside from the outdoor historical attractions, there are plenty of natural areas to explore throughout Concord as well. Great Meadows is one such place where visitors can hike through an ecologically diverse landscape with wetlands and meadows and see a variety of wildlife.

As you can see, there are numerous outdoor attractions within the town of Concord. Have you visited the natural and historic sites of Concord yet? If so, let us know in the comments. For more information, head to the Visit Concord website.

Want to know what else to do outdoors in the Concord area? Head to the neighboring town of Lincoln and explore the deCordova Sculpture Park!

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

