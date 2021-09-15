CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Has Not Received Official Order to Have 100+ Employees Vaccinated

President Joe Biden recently announced that employers with over 100 employees would be required to have workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. ShaAllegany County Government employs more than 100, so it would potentially be required to follow the directive, but Commission President Jake Shade says there has been nothing official received yet.

