There’s Always Room at the Top (from Suspense) (Rebroadcast)

It is the 3rd Saturday of the month and time again for Show People with Michael Grayman-Parkhurst. This week Michael welcomes Thomas Caruso to the show. Thomas is an Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who recently directed the Off-Broadway musical, Emojiland (NY Times Critics Pick, 4 Drama Desk Award Nominations, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award Nomination: Best Musical); He directed and co-conceived the critically acclaimed musical Southern Comfort (The Public Theatre, NY Times Critics Pick, 3 Lucille Lortel Award and 2 OCC Award nominations including: Best New Musical). In London, he directed the West End and World Tour of Dynamo: Seeing Is Believing for the Illusionist/Magician, Dynamo. Broadway Associate Director credits: A Christmas Carol, Groundhog Day, Matilda, Ghost, Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams, Follies and Master Class. He directed the National Tours of Matilda, Ghost and Master Class, and new works at Bay Street, NYS&F, Rattlestick, EST, The Play Company, WTF & Gloucester Stage.
