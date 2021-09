Buying a new car typically means paying a premium, but that doesn’t mean you should pay over MSRP. MSRP, or manufacturer’s suggested retail price, is the value of which a manufacturer believes the car is worth. So, it goes without saying that if the creator who designed and produced the vehicles sets a price, that’s typically what it’s worth from the get-go. This becomes less true as cars become more desirable, and this year in car buying, more than one vehicle is being consistently sold for over MSRP.

