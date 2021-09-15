Hong Kongers pile into yuan at fastest pace in seven years
(Sept 15): Hong Kong residents haven’t been this excited about China’s yuan since before a shock currency devaluation in 2015. Bank customers in the city have added net 163 billion yuan (US$25 billion) of savings denominated in the offshore yuan over the past year, about four times the pace of the previous 12 months, according to official data. The last time they bought at a faster rate was in 2014, just before a surprise devaluation saw the currency enter a downward spiral the following year.www.theedgemarkets.com
