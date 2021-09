I live in District B of Clark County and have been advocating for common sense protocols that don’t leave students, teachers and families out in the cold, not only during the pandemic but overall. I believe most people want this, but sadly, all over the country, people can’t agree on what it looks like. The central issue right now is raising our vaccination rates and keeping up with the variants, while schooling children, but most challenging of all, is achieving these things with people who believe their rights supersede each other.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO