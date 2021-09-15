Preventing and managing hypertension: do not forget the night
Most functions and responses of the body vary over the course of a day—known as “circadian rhythm”, a crucial factor for survival. The circadian rhythm is controlled by the central biological clock in the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which has evolved to synchronize our daily activities based on signals from the external environment, such as light (or darkness) exposure. Notably, blood pressure (BP) has a marked circadian pattern, with a normal drop of >10% observed from daytime to nighttime (i.e., “dipping pattern”), and dysregulation of this usual pattern is associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and hypertension [1]. The influence of circadian rhythm on CVD risk is indeed reflected not only by the fact that 24 h ambulatory BP monitoring is a stronger prognostic factor for CVD and mortality than clinic (“office”) BP [2] but also by the clinical importance of nighttime ambulatory BP [3], even beyond that of daytime BP [4]. Thus, nondipper (<10%) [5] or riser patterns (i.e., increase in BP from daytime to nighttime) [6] as well as morning BP surge [7] are strong predictors of adverse events.www.nature.com
Comments / 0