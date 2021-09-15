Renewable Energy Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Preliminary Sales of $25 Million
EL CAJON, CA - September 15, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today preannounced preliminary unaudited record sales of $25 million for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and reaffirmed its financial guidance that revenues for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022 are expected to grow to at least $100 million.www.investorideas.com
