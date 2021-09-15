CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Artificial Intelligence

Neuroprosthesis Gives Paralyzed Man His Voice Back

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have come up with a unique neuroprosthetic device that has finally restored a paralyzed man’s speech. After suffering severe brain stem stroke, the patient had been rendered speechless. But thanks to researchers at USCF, led by Dr. Edward Chang working alongside Dr. Karunesh Ganguly, he was able to communicate again in complete sentences.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
ScienceAlert

More And More Humans Are Growing an Extra Artery, Showing We're Still Evolving

Picturing how our species might appear in the far future often invites wild speculation over stand-out features such as height, brain size, and skin complexion. Yet subtle shifts in our anatomy today demonstrate how unpredictable evolution can be. Take something as mundane as an extra blood vessel in our arms, which going by current trends could be common place within just a few generations. An artery that temporarily runs down the center of our forearms while we're still in the womb isn't vanishing as often as it used to, according to researchers from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide in Australia. That means there...
SCIENCE
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID is administered to a 19-year-old anti-mask councilman, who says he feels “terrible” for not being able to breathe.

19-Year-Old Anti-Mask Councilman Gets COVID, Says He ‘Feels Terrible For Not Being Able To Breathe’. On Wednesday, a teen anti-mask councilman in Alabama was hospitalized with COVID-19 after acquiring pneumonia after voting to repeal his city’s mask law. The unvaccinated 19-year-old is the youngest person ever elected to the Decatur...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Living Brain#Brain Regions#Ucsf#Uscf#Neuroprosthetics#Neuromodulation#The Ucsf Epilepsy Center#Amazon Mechanical#Turk
WISH-TV

Study shows natural immunity is 7 times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Inverse

Coronavirus vaccines found to cause an , positive outcome

The campaign to distribute Covid-19 vaccines is an effort to combat severe illness and death. But according to new research, vaccinations can also boost another component of health: well-being. In March 2020, researchers at the Center of Economic and Social Research (CESR), a research institute at the University of Southern...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
Watertown Public Opinion

Jerry Nelson: Stem cell treatment can be alternative to joint replacement

From a medical point of view, we’re fortunate to be born where and when we are. For example, it’s so much easier to take a tablet for a headache than to try to rid yourself of the “bad” blood that’s causing your discomfort by sticking your arm into a vat full of leeches.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy