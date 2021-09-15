Hey Auntie!: This West Philly entrepreneur is creating an app to help Black women spark intergenerational connections

Sometimes nothing can heal like a conversation with an auntie. Nicole Kenney of West Philadelphia is aiming to harness that power in a new app, Hey Auntie!. Kenney has seen the benefits of auntie conversations in her own life. Before she won a $50,000 prize through the Well City Challenge this July, and before she approached the concept of an app altogether, her aunties had helped her get a new start as an entrepreneur.