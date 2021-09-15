CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni Spotlight: NHTI Certificate Leads to VP Role at Esteemed Hospital

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our ongoing series that highlights NHTI alumni, the following blog post is written by Heather Dunn, who completed her certificate in Medical Coding at NHTI in 2005. I earned my Medical Coding Certificate from NHTI in 2005. That certification has consistently set me apart from others in health care finance when seeking career advancement opportunities. The time and effort spent understanding an essential aspect of healthcare operations demonstrated my desire to be an ambitious lifelong learner.

