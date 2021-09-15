Alumni Spotlight: NHTI Certificate Leads to VP Role at Esteemed Hospital

OAKLAND — Several Western Maryland women who have been recognized as Top 100 Women and Leading Women by the Daily Record recently held an “alumni” event. “We had a get-together in late July to celebrate each other and to share what we have been doing, and to begin the conversation of what we could put our collective energy into to better our communities and also to identify other outstanding women who should be recognized,” Jan Russell said. “This great group of women have been doing amazing things and have the ability to influence and inspire others to greatness.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO