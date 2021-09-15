Gray, Devon Elizabeth - (1 Count ) Theft By Unlawful Taking (M); (1 Count) Receiving Stolen Property (M1); (1 Count) Public...

On September 15th, 2021 at 2:07 A.M. in the 50 block of North High Street, West Chester Police Officers made contact with Devon Gray, a 23-year-old white female from West Chester, PA, who was highly intoxicated. Through an investigation, Gray was found to be in possession of a cell phone that was stolen from a bar in the area. Gray was transported to the West Chester Borough Police Department where she was processed and released on summons. Gray is charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Public Drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.