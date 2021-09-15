CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

Gray, Devon Elizabeth - (1 Count ) Theft By Unlawful Taking (M); (1 Count) Receiving Stolen Property (M1); (1 Count) Public...

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

On September 15th, 2021 at 2:07 A.M. in the 50 block of North High Street, West Chester Police Officers made contact with Devon Gray, a 23-year-old white female from West Chester, PA, who was highly intoxicated. Through an investigation, Gray was found to be in possession of a cell phone that was stolen from a bar in the area. Gray was transported to the West Chester Borough Police Department where she was processed and released on summons. Gray is charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Public Drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Gray, PA
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy