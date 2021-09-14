CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

COVID booster shots planned for Sept. 20 pending FDA, CDC approval

By Lauren Krakau
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. could start the rollout for booster shots as soon as next week. The Biden Administration says it's prepared to start giving the shots to many Americans the week of Sept. 20, pending both the FDA and CDC agree. It's safe to say there's a lot...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Pensacola, FL
Coronavirus
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#The Biden Administration#Americans#Channel 3#Navy#Northwest Floridians#Baptist Health Care#West Florida Hospital
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox17.com

Biden sows confusion by preempting FDA, CDC on booster shots

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Biden administration's preemptive push to get booster shots to Americans has created confusion about the need for additional jabs while opening the White House to criticism that it is interfering in the independent operation of public health and regulatory agencies. The Biden administration made the initial...
U.S. POLITICS
Salina Post

FDA experts among those opposing US booster shot plan

WASHINGTON (AP)—The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against...
U.S. POLITICS
San Angelo LIVE!

Trials Show Pfizer Covid Vaccine Safe for Kids

NEW YORK, NY –– In the latest development in the fight against Covid-19, Pfizer announced positive results in the test trials in the vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. According to the company, the "vaccine was safe, well-tolerated, and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses." Children in the trial received two doses of 10 µg, a third of the dose that has been approved in children 12 and older. According to the company, the antibody response in children was "comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age immunized with 30 µg doses…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are sliding after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted against recommending a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to the general population. What Happened: FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech's supplemental biologics license...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTNH.com

UConn Health doctor weighs in on eligibility for COVID booster shot after FDA only approves for 65+, those at high risk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be administered as early as Friday, but who will get one is still up for discussion. “What the FDA review showed was in the general population, at this date and time, there wasn’t sufficient data to support booster doses,” said Dr. David Banach, hospital epidemiologist at UConn Health.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy