House Rent

1506 Swann Street, NW

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUTUBE VIDEO TOUR - Coming Soon!. *Tenant pays 75% of Gas 75% of water and 100% of Electric. * First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate. Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US to arrange a personal showing. (202) 338-0500. Unit...

www.themunchonline.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5230 Georgia Avenue NW , #101

Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, this is an income restricted unit. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development regarding the availability of such unit and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program.Total maximum annual incomes (pre-tax amounts, projected over the next 12 months) for all persons who will live in this 80% MFI unit, by household size:$67,950 (1 person)$77,650 (2 people)$87,350 (3 people)**Photos are of model unit.
MLS
themunchonline.com

2826 28th St, SE

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Large 3BR/1BA in Newly Renovated Building (Washer & Dryer in unit) - This building has been newly renovated and is situated on a large corner lot with plenty of green space. Easy access to all points within DC. These units come equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The new designer finishes Include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

646 Chesapeake St, SE

Charming 1 Bedroom in Washington Highlands area! - This vibrant community features 1, 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Washington Highlands neighborhood in SE. The spacious floor plans and urban finishes meet to provide you with the home you have always dreamed about. Be overwhelmed with our large apartment home layouts and ample closet space. Just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertaining, this community has it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

15506 Symondsbury Way

One Bedroom & Bath - Furnished to Rent - Property Id: 158547. This spacious bedroom is fully furnished with its own bathroom, bed, closet, dressing unit, lamp table, fridge, and cable ready. The home is located in a quiet place, not far from US Route 301 - Crain Highway and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
State
Washington State
themunchonline.com

1757 Q St. NW Apt. #B

A one bedroom, one bath apartment located just a short walk from the DuPont Circle METRO within the DuPont Row Condominium community - Enter the apartment through a private entrance from a small patio. Living room/dining room combo (15x15) includes parquet floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes fully equipped with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal and has lots of cabinet space. Bedroom (15x15) is located at the back of the apartment and also has parquet floors along with lots of closet space. Full bath located in hallway outside of bedroom. Washer/dryer stack unit found in hall closet.
HOUSE RENT
themunchonline.com

651 Whetstone Glen Street

End Unit 2 level TH w/ 1 Car Garage - Well Kept - LARGE over sized TH style condo in Hidden Creek. Large Living and Dining room, spacious kitchen & family room combo with granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, gas fireplace, walk out to deck. Large master with trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with over sized soaking tub and sep shower. Pool and club house in Community. Close to Clarksburg Outlets and Crown Farm, great restaurants and shopping - close to MARC Train .
GAITHERSBURG, MD
themunchonline.com

Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmwww.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

4328 Alabama Ave SE

Say hello to this bright 8 bed, 4 bath Fort Dupont home! Step inside from the large, welcoming front porch to a spacious interior, complete with tall ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. The backyard is perfect for outdoor get-togethers with friends. Recently renovated, the kitchen includes gorgeous marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. And don't worry, there's a new dishwasher too! This comfortable, multi-level home also offers an in-unit washer/dryer and A/C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

2404 Chestnut Terrace Court #302

Penthouse Condo in Piney Orchard Community For Rent! - Unbelievable space and light in this RARELY available penthouse condo with a loft. All new carpet and neutral grey toned paint throughout. The main level is a totally open concept with wooded views of the surrounding area. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. The dining room has a french door to the balcony just perfect for a morning cup of coffee. The master suite has soaring ceilings, plenty of closet space and a private en suite bathroom. The loft could be used as a den, upstairs man-cave or a playroom. The possibilities are just endless. The community is gated and you can use all of the incredible Piney Orchard amenities, pools, playgrounds, fitness center, ice rink and so so much more.
ODENTON, MD
themunchonline.com

10840 Antigua Terrace, #102

Commuter's Dream with Easy Living - Quick and easy access to Grosvenor METRO! Renovated kitchen with granite and stainless, 2spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, handsome hardwood floors,and ample storage space. Washer/dryer in unit, reserve parking space, tennis courts, playground and other community amenities. Close parks, shopping, schools and so much more!
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

435 Manor Pl NW

3BR/1.5BA Single Family House - Columbia Heights - A beautiful two story town home located in the heart of Columbia Heights/Petworth Area. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. It boasts elegant and recent renovations and stainless steel appliances, and Central AC. Amenities include a rear deck, 2 off street parking spots, and a plantable garden. The property is a 7 min walk from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Station. Its a quick walk away from local park, pool, grocery - Safeway, cafes, restaurants and bars, Best Buy, and Target.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

24 Courthouse Square #706

Lovely 1BD/1BA w/garage parking - AWESOME sunroom overlooking DT Rockville! - Fabulous 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the secure, elevator building. Unit features awesome glass enclosed sunroom with views of Downtown Rockville Town Center. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, W&D in the unit, Additional Storage and 24 hour Security. Minutes to Rockville METRO bridge, movie theatre, shopping and TONS of restaurants. Condo Fees, Water & Trash Removal included in rent. Plus Assigned Underground PARKING SPACE & extra storage area! Close to NIH/DC.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

2323 40th Place, NW

INCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.) - INCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.)- This massive, 1083 sq. ft., 1-bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors and excellent closet space is located in Glover Park. Plus, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just a short walk to Georgetown, AU, the Stoddard Elementary School. Come and take a live or virtual tour! Shapiro & Company is a family-owned property management, small business providing the resident with the highest customer service available (Check out our google and yelp reviews). Please call (202) 952-8068 x82, reply to this ad or check out our website at www.shapiroandcompany.com.
HOUSE RENT
themunchonline.com

12610 Grace Max St

Spacious Rambler with Great Yard and Cavernous Shed! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 11th 12noon until 2pm. Welcome home to your spacious rambler that is perfectly situated between bustling downtown Rockville and vibrant Westfield Wheaton. Your next home features hardwood floors in the living room, a great kitchen with gas cooking, and 3 good sized bedrooms on the main level. New carpeting in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

3220 Wisconsin Avenue NW

2 bedroom, 2 bath Wisconsin Ave (Cathedral Area)! GREAT RENT SPECIALS!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment located on Wisconsin Ave - 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired, however, the common living room is on the smaller side. Kitchen offers an eat in breakfast space and the full spectrum of appliances. Hard wood floors, tile bathrooms and showers and a calm and naturally illuminated space make this an attractive opportunity at the price listed.
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2416 Tunlaw Road NW

The added addition makes this quite possibly the largest house on the block in square footage. The main level boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large family room. The top level boasts 3 bedrooms, but there's a 4th room to boot. Picture the possibilities of an office, nursery, master, and spare bedroom, all in separate rooms. 1 Full bath upstairs (although I suggest you add a second to the adjacent wall) The basement has a workshop area, a laundry area, full bath, and movie room or play room. Fenced rear yard used as a patio, however the gates are there to park the car if you prefer. The outdoor spaces are lovely: Front covered porch, rear covered balcony, and rear patio. Nearby Trader Joe's, Observatory Circle, Embassy Row, Glover Archbold Park, Dumbarton Oaks Park, or Madame Vice President's humble abode. Honey, start packing, we found our new house!
REAL ESTATE
bentonvillear.com

Full Street Closure – NW “A” STREET

Bentonville, AR…..Northwest “A” Street will be closed between NW 2nd Street and NW 3rd Street beginning at 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 and is scheduled to be open by 7:00 am on Friday, September 24, 2021. Said closure is for building construction. Detour signs will be in place....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these houses for sale in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
WETM

Former Tops Plaza building sold for over $800K

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Tops Plaza building was sold for over $800,000 in a July auction to an unknown buyer, according to minutes from a recent Chemung County IDA meeting. The building on 299 South Main Street was listed for auction online on Real INSIGHT Marketplace that closed...
ELMIRA, NY

