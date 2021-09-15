1506 Swann Street, NW

The added addition makes this quite possibly the largest house on the block in square footage. The main level boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large family room. The top level boasts 3 bedrooms, but there's a 4th room to boot. Picture the possibilities of an office, nursery, master, and spare bedroom, all in separate rooms. 1 Full bath upstairs (although I suggest you add a second to the adjacent wall) The basement has a workshop area, a laundry area, full bath, and movie room or play room. Fenced rear yard used as a patio, however the gates are there to park the car if you prefer. The outdoor spaces are lovely: Front covered porch, rear covered balcony, and rear patio. Nearby Trader Joe's, Observatory Circle, Embassy Row, Glover Archbold Park, Dumbarton Oaks Park, or Madame Vice President's humble abode. Honey, start packing, we found our new house!
