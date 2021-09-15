1506 Swann Street, NW

Penthouse Condo in Piney Orchard Community For Rent! - Unbelievable space and light in this RARELY available penthouse condo with a loft. All new carpet and neutral grey toned paint throughout. The main level is a totally open concept with wooded views of the surrounding area. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. The dining room has a french door to the balcony just perfect for a morning cup of coffee. The master suite has soaring ceilings, plenty of closet space and a private en suite bathroom. The loft could be used as a den, upstairs man-cave or a playroom. The possibilities are just endless. The community is gated and you can use all of the incredible Piney Orchard amenities, pools, playgrounds, fitness center, ice rink and so so much more.

ODENTON, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO