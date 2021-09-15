2323 40th Place, NW
INCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.) - INCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.)- This massive, 1083 sq. ft., 1-bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors and excellent closet space is located in Glover Park. Plus, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just a short walk to Georgetown, AU, the Stoddard Elementary School. Come and take a live or virtual tour! Shapiro & Company is a family-owned property management, small business providing the resident with the highest customer service available (Check out our google and yelp reviews). Please call (202) 952-8068 x82, reply to this ad or check out our website at www.shapiroandcompany.com.www.themunchonline.com
Comments / 0