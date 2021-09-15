CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

2323 40th Place, NW

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.) - INCREDIBLY spacious 1 bedroom apartment w/ Den for $1,650.00! (over 1000 sq. ft.)- This massive, 1083 sq. ft., 1-bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors and excellent closet space is located in Glover Park. Plus, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just a short walk to Georgetown, AU, the Stoddard Elementary School. Come and take a live or virtual tour! Shapiro & Company is a family-owned property management, small business providing the resident with the highest customer service available (Check out our google and yelp reviews). Please call (202) 952-8068 x82, reply to this ad or check out our website at www.shapiroandcompany.com.

2826 28th St, SE

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Large 3BR/1BA in Newly Renovated Building (Washer & Dryer in unit) - This building has been newly renovated and is situated on a large corner lot with plenty of green space. Easy access to all points within DC. These units come equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The new designer finishes Include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
646 Chesapeake St, SE

Charming 1 Bedroom in Washington Highlands area! - This vibrant community features 1, 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Washington Highlands neighborhood in SE. The spacious floor plans and urban finishes meet to provide you with the home you have always dreamed about. Be overwhelmed with our large apartment home layouts and ample closet space. Just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertaining, this community has it all!
1757 Q St. NW Apt. #B

A one bedroom, one bath apartment located just a short walk from the DuPont Circle METRO within the DuPont Row Condominium community - Enter the apartment through a private entrance from a small patio. Living room/dining room combo (15x15) includes parquet floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes fully equipped with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal and has lots of cabinet space. Bedroom (15x15) is located at the back of the apartment and also has parquet floors along with lots of closet space. Full bath located in hallway outside of bedroom. Washer/dryer stack unit found in hall closet.
7th Street South 7th Street South

Minutes to the Pentagon, Pentagon Row, Army Navy Club, Fort Myer, Crystal City, Clarendon, Ballston, Rosslyn, Shirlington, Falls Church, Baileys Crossroads, 7 Corners, Shirlington, Skyline area, Alexandria, & DC. Features: Private entrance, 2 bedrooms and a den, full size kitchen, full size washer / dryer, dining area, living room, closets.
651 Whetstone Glen Street

End Unit 2 level TH w/ 1 Car Garage - Well Kept - LARGE over sized TH style condo in Hidden Creek. Large Living and Dining room, spacious kitchen & family room combo with granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, gas fireplace, walk out to deck. Large master with trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with over sized soaking tub and sep shower. Pool and club house in Community. Close to Clarksburg Outlets and Crown Farm, great restaurants and shopping - close to MARC Train .
Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmwww.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
4328 Alabama Ave SE

Say hello to this bright 8 bed, 4 bath Fort Dupont home! Step inside from the large, welcoming front porch to a spacious interior, complete with tall ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. The backyard is perfect for outdoor get-togethers with friends. Recently renovated, the kitchen includes gorgeous marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. And don't worry, there's a new dishwasher too! This comfortable, multi-level home also offers an in-unit washer/dryer and A/C.
1230 13th Street, NW

Sutton Plaza: Newly Renovated Luxury 1BR in Logan Circle with Washer/Dryer in unit! HUGE Walk-in Closet! Great Sunlight! - Located at 1230 13th St NW right in the heart of Northwest Washington's Logan Circle. Renovated 1BR apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and...
675 Melvin Drive

Ridgely's Delight - UMMC - Downtown - Gorgeous 2 BR, 1 BTH Apartment w/Private Entrance - NEWLY REDUCED TO ONLY $1,599.00 + ONE MONTH RENT FREE!!! - ** NOW ONLY $1,599.00 + ONE MONTH RENT FREE **. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a historic and highly sought after...
923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
2404 Chestnut Terrace Court #302

Penthouse Condo in Piney Orchard Community For Rent! - Unbelievable space and light in this RARELY available penthouse condo with a loft. All new carpet and neutral grey toned paint throughout. The main level is a totally open concept with wooded views of the surrounding area. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. The dining room has a french door to the balcony just perfect for a morning cup of coffee. The master suite has soaring ceilings, plenty of closet space and a private en suite bathroom. The loft could be used as a den, upstairs man-cave or a playroom. The possibilities are just endless. The community is gated and you can use all of the incredible Piney Orchard amenities, pools, playgrounds, fitness center, ice rink and so so much more.
115 E St SE

- Unit has its own private entrance opening to secluded courtyard. - Gas, electric, and water utilities included in rent (covers CAC, heat) - Safe-- area patrolled by federal and city police forces. - Great location: two blocks to Metro; steps to the Capitol. 12-month lease; security deposit equal to...
10840 Antigua Terrace, #102

Commuter's Dream with Easy Living - Quick and easy access to Grosvenor METRO! Renovated kitchen with granite and stainless, 2spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, handsome hardwood floors,and ample storage space. Washer/dryer in unit, reserve parking space, tennis courts, playground and other community amenities. Close parks, shopping, schools and so much more!
3650 S Glebe Rd #945

Luxury Lifestyle in Crystal City! 1bed/1bath + Den - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this LUXURY 1 bed/1 Bath + Den Condo in Crystal City/National Landing! Breathtaking views from your private balcony! Beautifully updated home! Open concept Chef’s kitchen w/ gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and brand new designer backsplash! TONS of natural light pouring in! Shiny hardwood floors! Master suite with AMAZING floor-to-ceiling window! Walk-in Closet! Den is perfect for an office or guestroom! In-unit washer/dryer. Rooftop patio with unobstructed views of the Washington Monument, Capitol, Airport Train, Potomac, and DC skyline - perfect for entertaining! Luxe lifestyle at the Eclipse community to include a Pool, Party Room, Fitness Center, Roof Top Terrace, Concierge, Community Events, & Secured Entry! On-site Harris Teeter grocery! Metro Bus across the street – trips to Crystal City and Pentagon Metro every 6 minutes! Walk to DCA Reagan! Tons of shopping & dining next door! 1 reserved GARAGE parking spot. Pets case-by-case. Tenant pays electric/gas. Building $300 move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee per person, Don’t wait! this home won’t last! Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
435 Manor Pl NW

3BR/1.5BA Single Family House - Columbia Heights - A beautiful two story town home located in the heart of Columbia Heights/Petworth Area. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. It boasts elegant and recent renovations and stainless steel appliances, and Central AC. Amenities include a rear deck, 2 off street parking spots, and a plantable garden. The property is a 7 min walk from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Station. Its a quick walk away from local park, pool, grocery - Safeway, cafes, restaurants and bars, Best Buy, and Target.
24 Courthouse Square #706

Lovely 1BD/1BA w/garage parking - AWESOME sunroom overlooking DT Rockville! - Fabulous 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the secure, elevator building. Unit features awesome glass enclosed sunroom with views of Downtown Rockville Town Center. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, W&D in the unit, Additional Storage and 24 hour Security. Minutes to Rockville METRO bridge, movie theatre, shopping and TONS of restaurants. Condo Fees, Water & Trash Removal included in rent. Plus Assigned Underground PARKING SPACE & extra storage area! Close to NIH/DC.
12610 Grace Max St

Spacious Rambler with Great Yard and Cavernous Shed! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 11th 12noon until 2pm. Welcome home to your spacious rambler that is perfectly situated between bustling downtown Rockville and vibrant Westfield Wheaton. Your next home features hardwood floors in the living room, a great kitchen with gas cooking, and 3 good sized bedrooms on the main level. New carpeting in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout.
4426 Reservoir Road, NW

$3300 / 3br - 1225ft2 - Townhouse close to Georgetown (4426 Reservoir Rd NW) - This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse features wood floors throughout, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, large rear patio, off street parking and is close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, restaurants & shops. Tenant...
3220 Wisconsin Avenue NW

2 bedroom, 2 bath Wisconsin Ave (Cathedral Area)! GREAT RENT SPECIALS!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment located on Wisconsin Ave - 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired, however, the common living room is on the smaller side. Kitchen offers an eat in breakfast space and the full spectrum of appliances. Hard wood floors, tile bathrooms and showers and a calm and naturally illuminated space make this an attractive opportunity at the price listed.
529 Oglethorpe Street NW

This is an Estate sale, personal property is still in property. The estate will need additional time to clear everything out. Nice spacious semi-detached home and that show well. Beautiful kitchen, spacious living with working fireplace and large dinning room. ,Hardwood flooring , high ceilings with original details . Finished recreation room with half bathroom, ,2 car garage with driveway which can be used as patio , warm cozy den of the dinning room on first floor, Second den or office on the second floor. Nice closet organizers in most closets. Wonderful front porch for the summer evenings and comfortable fall days. The property floor plans flows well for entertaining. Wonderful blocks with great neighbors. The property in its AS IS condition but is ready to move and comfortable, but a new owner can put their personal touches to make it their own personal sanctuary.
REAL ESTATE

