Rockville, MD

24 Courthouse Square #706

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 1BD/1BA w/garage parking - AWESOME sunroom overlooking DT Rockville! - Fabulous 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the secure, elevator building. Unit features awesome glass enclosed sunroom with views of Downtown Rockville Town Center. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, W&D in the unit, Additional Storage and 24 hour Security. Minutes to Rockville METRO bridge, movie theatre, shopping and TONS of restaurants. Condo Fees, Water & Trash Removal included in rent. Plus Assigned Underground PARKING SPACE & extra storage area! Close to NIH/DC.

