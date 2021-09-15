CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, MD

12347 Sour Cherry Way

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Luxury TH 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ Wooded Views - Immaculate END UNIT luxury town-house. Open concept floor plan boasts a stunning sun-filled living and dining room. Breakfast area/bar opens to gourmet kitchen with Martha Stewart custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful french doors opening to a large, private deck with panoramic wooded views!! Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, front-loading washer/dryer, wood-burning fireplace and sliding door opens to private patio! Keyless entry, recessed lighting throughout, ample closet space, cathedral ceilings upstairs and skylights throughout. Assigned parking space and guest parking included in rent. This beautiful home sits on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC in the highly sought after Potomac Grove community. Seconds Quince Orchard High School (track, tennis courts, etc.), Starbucks, Safeway, Shops at Potomac Valley, Quince Orchard Marketplace & Quince Orchard Swim & Tennis Club!! Close to the Kentlands, Washingtonian Center, Montgomery College, MedImmune, AstraZeneca, Rio Town Center and Downtown Crown, Rockville Town Center, NIH, Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove, Holy Cross Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Children's National Med Center.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
City
Rockville, MD
City
North Potomac, MD
Rockville, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Rockville, MD
Business
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy