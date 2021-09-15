12347 Sour Cherry Way
Gorgeous Luxury TH 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ Wooded Views - Immaculate END UNIT luxury town-house. Open concept floor plan boasts a stunning sun-filled living and dining room. Breakfast area/bar opens to gourmet kitchen with Martha Stewart custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful french doors opening to a large, private deck with panoramic wooded views!! Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, front-loading washer/dryer, wood-burning fireplace and sliding door opens to private patio! Keyless entry, recessed lighting throughout, ample closet space, cathedral ceilings upstairs and skylights throughout. Assigned parking space and guest parking included in rent. This beautiful home sits on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC in the highly sought after Potomac Grove community. Seconds Quince Orchard High School (track, tennis courts, etc.), Starbucks, Safeway, Shops at Potomac Valley, Quince Orchard Marketplace & Quince Orchard Swim & Tennis Club!! Close to the Kentlands, Washingtonian Center, Montgomery College, MedImmune, AstraZeneca, Rio Town Center and Downtown Crown, Rockville Town Center, NIH, Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove, Holy Cross Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Children's National Med Center.www.themunchonline.com
