Prince George's County, MD

435 Manor Pl NW

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3BR/1.5BA Single Family House - Columbia Heights - A beautiful two story town home located in the heart of Columbia Heights/Petworth Area. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. It boasts elegant and recent renovations and stainless steel appliances, and Central AC. Amenities include a rear deck, 2 off street parking spots, and a plantable garden. The property is a 7 min walk from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Station. Its a quick walk away from local park, pool, grocery - Safeway, cafes, restaurants and bars, Best Buy, and Target.

