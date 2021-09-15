Georgia 4-H Receives AmeriCorps Funding to Support Youth Programs

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.

TEXAS STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO