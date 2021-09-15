CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITN: “Status of Channel 4 should be preserved”

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITN has submitted its response to the government’s consultation into a change of ownership of Channel 4. Due to its unique position as the supplier of the channel’s independent news service, ITN saus it remains impartial on the ownership model of Channel 4. While recognising that audience habits are changing and broadcasters are adapting their businesses accordingly, ITN argues that it would need to be presented with further evidence as to why private ownership would provide a more sustainable model for Channel 4 in the future.

Advanced Television

MP Committee probes Channel 4 privatisation

The Scottish Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons will be holding its second evidence session examining public broadcasting in Scotland, hearing from Channel 4 and independent production companies the channel works with in Scotland, on September 20th. The session examining Channel 4’s performance comes shortly after the network...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

UK Culture Secretary defends C4 sell-off

In a speech to the Royal Television Society Convention, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has set out his support for the ongoing success of commercial public service broadcaster Channel 4 and the benefits a potential change in ownership could bring to the service and the rest of the country. Dowden...
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

BBC, Sky extend strategic partnership

The BBC and Sky have renewed and expanded their long-term strategic partnership to further showcase the BBC’s brands and services on Sky’s TV products. The agreement will ensure that the BBC content is more prominent on Sky platforms by making it easier for Sky customers to find programmes on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. It also re-enforces their joint support of the UK creative economy – with a common goal between both organisations to invest in programmes and news made in the UK for UK audiences.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

MPs to question BBC senior leaders

The UK’s House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question the BBC’s senior leaders in its regular scrutiny of the work of the corporation. Director-General Tim Davie, Chair Richard Sharp and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Tavaziva are expected to consider the Director-General’s progress on his initial priorities a year into the role, the level of licence fee evasion, the on-air talent pay bill, and senior editorial appointments.
POLITICS
Advanced Television

New rules to protect ‘distinctively British’ PSBs

Hours before he was sacked in a reshuffle, former Media Minister John Whittingdale announced new measures which he said will protect the creation of British TV, and help public service broadcasters (PSBs) compete with the US streaming giants in the digital age. In a keynote speech to the Royal Television...
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Prime Video reasserts commitment to UK productions

Amazon Studios Head of European Originals, Georgia Brown, and Head of UK Originals, Dan Grabiner, took part in an address on September 14th during which they recommitted Prime Video’s long-term ambitions for making original television in the UK. As part of a Q&A, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan (due to...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan’s American Honeymoon Is Over

British royal family news reveals that the giant thud you just heard was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity among Americans falling off a cliff. Never mind that they were just featured on the cover of Time magazine’s preposterous 100 Most Influential People alive issue. The response to that catastrophic mistake was nonstop giggles and memes on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Sky, Love Nature expand content partnership

Sky and Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels, have announced an extension of their content deal in support of Sky Nature, which originally launched in 2020 in the UK, and will now expand into Germany and Italy. Sky customers in both new markets will...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Independent’s Moscow reporter has personal details leaked online while covering elections in Russia

The Independent’s Moscow correspondent has had his personal data leaked on the internet in “an apparent act of intimidation” by local authorities while he was covering elections this week.British journalist Oliver Carroll went to a polling station on Saturday in the suburb of Osinovo, an area 450 miles east of Moscow, that he describes as a “sensitive election patch”.The polling station, on the border between regional capital Kazan and rural Tatarstan, “is in a sweet spot for possible election manipulations” as polling stations in Tatarstan “are where the Kremlin’s majorities are traditionally made,” he says.While reporting, he was alerted to...
POLITICS
Advanced Television

Fulwell 73 announces new North East of England office

Independent production company Fulwell 73 has launched Fulwell North, a new regional office in the North East of England which will act as a base for the company’s activities in the North and help to create sustainable growth in the film and TV industries in the region. Fulwell North will...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

BT accelerates net zero targets

BT Group has unveiled plans to curb its carbon emissions sooner than planned, by bringing forward its net zero target from 2045 to 2030 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions. The new target comes as a landmark UN climate report has warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Advanced Television

India: Axom adds 177 channels with Synamedia

Synamedia, the independent video software provider, has announced that Axom Communication & Cable has gone live with Synamedia Converged Headend and software-based Digital Content Manager (DCM) to enhance its video services in the north east region of India, including adding 177 new channels. Axom said it chose Synamedia’s DCM encoding...
TECHNOLOGY

