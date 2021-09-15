ITN: “Status of Channel 4 should be preserved”
ITN has submitted its response to the government’s consultation into a change of ownership of Channel 4. Due to its unique position as the supplier of the channel’s independent news service, ITN saus it remains impartial on the ownership model of Channel 4. While recognising that audience habits are changing and broadcasters are adapting their businesses accordingly, ITN argues that it would need to be presented with further evidence as to why private ownership would provide a more sustainable model for Channel 4 in the future.advanced-television.com
Comments / 0