Disclaimer: This article was written in late July, 2021. Information may have changed or seem out-of-date since it’s publication date of September 10. On Wednesday, July 20, Hoboken residents woke up with a reddish smog blocking their New York City view. The Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 128, a far cry from “healthy,” which ranges from 0 to 50. This is not the first—and certainly not the last—time Hoboken will experience this severe drop in air quality. As West Coast wildfires persist relentlessly from Oregon down to Northern California, New York City and its urban sprawl will continue to experience their effects.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO