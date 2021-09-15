CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee Helps Administer COVID Monoclonal Antibodies

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee subsidiaries Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions and Amber Specialty Pharmacy have launched a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the United States with dispensing and coordinating administration of Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment to eligible patients. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron is proven to reduce...

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
A seven-fold increase in COVID treatment is attributed to a monoclonal antibody study.

A seven-fold increase in COVID treatment is attributed to a monoclonal antibody study. The use of the COVID-19 medication has increased seven-fold as a result of the latest findings from a monoclonal antibody research. Monoclonal antibodies, when used to treat COVID-19 patients soon after their diagnosis, significantly reduce hospitalization and...
Local doctor encourages monoclonal antibody treatment against COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local doctor says monoclonal antibodies are our best bet against any already-diagnosed COVID-19 cases. Dr. Michael Bolding with Washington Regional said if you have gotten the virus, the treatments can potentially play a part in keeping you out of the hospital. The antibodies are helpful for people who, vaccinated or not, contract COVID-19 while having high-risk factors like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions launch COVID-19 response

OMAHA, Neb. – Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announce the launch of a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the U.S. with dispensing and coordinating administration of Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment to eligible patients. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Regeneron has...
North Carolina increasing capacity to offer monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Sept. 17 four new locations offering monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for treatment of COVID-19 managed by local organizations in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, bringing the number of sites in the state offering this therapy to more than 200.
Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Hy-Vee Offers Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship

Hy-Vee Inc. is introducing a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship, which is designed to prepare pharmacy technicians with the required training and resources to become nationally certified to administer vaccinations such as the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The apprenticeship is free for all interested Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians and can be completed in as short a time as eight months, depending on state requirements, while the technicians work at the grocer’s pharmacies. The move comes as the company seeks to hire 2,000 full- and part-time pharmacy technicians to help support the more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state market area.
9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
