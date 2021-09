Call of Duty: Vanguard will take the long-running first-person shooter series back to World War II when it launches Nov. 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Preorders for Call of Duty: Vanguard are available via digital storefronts and major retailers, and now's a good time to lock in your purchase if you haven't done so, as anyone who preorders Call of Duty: Vanguard will gain early access to this month's multiplayer beta. There are also various other preorder bonuses and a few different editions available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it can be a bit hard to keep track of it all, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about preordering Call of Duty: Vanguard right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO