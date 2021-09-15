How to Help Your Dog Adapt to a Postpandemic World

There’s something special about senior pets. Maybe it’s their graying faces and wise, soulful eyes that have a story to tell — or the random moments of playfulness where they act like a puppy or kitten again. Whether they’ve been with you their entire lives or are a recent addition to your family, the incredible bond we form with them is just as strong. And while it can be hard to watch our pets age and begin to struggle, it’s a time in their life where they need us most.

