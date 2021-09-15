CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tool makes statewide, comprehensive data on student achievement more accessible and transparent

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis launched a new, publicly accessible information resource that makes Minnesota’s educational disparities more transparent. The tool is the first to aggregate student outcomes at the state legislative district level for all public schools in Minnesota. Parents, educators, policymakers, and others can access meaningful information...

www.minneapolisfed.org

