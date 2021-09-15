CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Death of Two Year Old Marshall County Child Ruled “Accidental”

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall County authorities stated that the death of a two-year-old boy last weekend has been ruled an accident. Ivan Aguilar was found dead at his home, on Nixon Chapel Road, about 9:00 Saturday night. Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said that the child had left the residence without his mother’s knowledge. Sometime later, the mother’s boyfriend had moved his truck – unaware the child was underneath. When the two discovered that the child was missing, they found the boy underneath the vehicle.

