CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Reviewing Oogie Boogie Bash – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1150 (#573)

dapsmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the entire show is dedicated to all that is the Oogie Boogie Bash. Mr. DAPs and Caitie attended the first night of the Oogie Boogie Bash and had a blast… quite literally. The night ended with lightning and thunder! Throughout the course of this episode, the GEEKS talk about the treat trails, the Frightfully Fun Parade, and the villains/characters found throughout Disney California Adventure during the party. This included the addition of Agatha Harkness, Sid, and Cruella! We hope you enjoy this comprehensive discussion about the Oogie Boogie Bash! We’ll see you in the corner!

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Oogie Boogie Bash Will Have Exclusive ‘Hocus Pocus’ Photo Spot

Halloween Time has finally come to Disneyland Resort and the villains have taken over the Parks. One villain will even celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year with his very own party. Oogie Boogie Bash will begin on September 9 and run on select days through October 31 and will immerse Guests in all things Disney Halloween can offer.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geeks#Halloween#Cruella Arrive
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Check Out the 3 NEW Villains at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash!

Oogie Boogie Bash has kicked off at Disneyland Resort!. The separately ticketed event began tonight at Disney California Adventure Park and has a host of frighteningly fun activities! We’re here checking out the trick-or-treat trails, a special parade, all the themed food, and of course, the characters! Oogie Boogie Bash is a great time to see characters that aren’t usually out and about during the normal theme park hours, and this year, there are 3 NEW villains at the party! Come with us as we take a look at all of the evil new additions!
MOVIES
micechat.com

Oogie Boogie Bash Scares Up Halloween Fun at the Disneyland Resort

It’s Halloween O’Ween, everybody! Let out a scream, hooray, it’s Halloween! Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure has returned after its launch in 2019. We were able to take a peek at a Cast Member preview and also attend the first official night of Oogie’s spooky party this year. There have been some changes since the 2019 event, but much has remained. Let’s take a look at the treats and a few tricks…
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: See Inside the Villains Grove at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland!

Were you following along with us for the first night of Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland Resort?. While Oogie Boogie Bash brings entertainment, characters, and special treats, one of the most unique offerings is the Villains Grove, where guests can explore a forest decorated with the stories of several iconic Disney villains. And, we’re bringing you ALL the details about this immersive walk-through this year — let’s take a look!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
allears.net

PHOTOS: Check Out the Immersive Treat Trails at Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash

It wouldn’t be Halloween without trick-or-treating, would it?. And Disneyland is letting guests of all ages (yes, even adults) get all the candy their hearts desire, because the immersive Treat Trails have returned to Oogie Boogie Bash this year! But, they’re lookin a little bit different because 3 new villains are taking the stage. Dare to find out more? We’re here to give you a full look at the immersive Treat Trails at Oogie Boogie Bash!
LIFESTYLE
Red Tricycle

Your Guide to Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash with Kids

Were you lucky enough to snag tickets to Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash? The separately ticketed event takes place at Disney California Adventure throughout the fall season and boasts special shows, limited capacity and lots of candy. While you’ve likely visited a theme park during Halloween before, there are a few...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party in Disneyland!

Disney loves to celebrate Halloween early, so we’ve been enjoying lots of fall festivities in Disney World since early August! Now, Disneyland is joining in on the fun with Oogie Boogie Bash! We were at the event recently to see all of the themed treats, frightening villains, and more. But, if you visit Oogie Boogie Bash, you can also buy a ticket for a very special dessert party. We got the chance to check out this dessert party recently and now we’re sharing ALL the details with you!
LIFESTYLE
dapsmagic.com

Shang-Chi & Halloween – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1149 (#572)

Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the geeks are joined by Nathan Hatton as they geek out about Shang-Shi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Throughout the course of the show, they also talk about going to the John Williams concert, Halloween arriving at Disneyland, Shang-Chi coming to Avengers Campus, building a lightsaber, and Phat Cat Swinger returning to the Disneyland Resort! We hope you enjoy this week’s episode of GEEKS CORNER! We’ll see you in the corner!
TV & VIDEOS
kennythepirate.com

The New Dessert Party at Oogie Boogie Bash is an Over-Priced Experience

Oogie Boogie Bash hosts the first dessert party since the parks reopened. This special dining experience at Disneyland was a sweet experience!. The Oogie Boogie Bash- A Disney Halloween Party is the Disneyland Resort’s yearly Halloween event. This is a separate ticketed event that is held at California Adventure Park.
RESTAURANTS
attractionsmagazine.com

Tips to maximize your time at Disneyland’s pricey Oogie Boogie Bash

It’s no surprise anymore that Disney after hours and holiday events will result in a significant blow to your wallet, should you choose to partake. Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash is running now through Halloween, with tickets starting at $114 and running to upwards of $169, depending on which date you visit. The event lasts five hours from 6-11 p.m., with a mix in to Disney California Adventure beginning three hours prior. I attended opening night of the event and discovered some clear-cut ways to ensure you make the most of your time at the event.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Guests Can Ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Without a Boarding Group During Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Usually, the only way to ride the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is by obtaining an often-elusive boarding group during normal daily operations. However, during the separately-ticketed Oogie Boogie Bash event, the ride switches to standby only starting at 6 p.m. This means that guests at the event can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Two Words: LOADED FRIES. They’re the Snack Stars at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash!

It’s time to Oogie Boogie because we visited the first night of Disneyland’s after-hours Halloween event!. So far, we’ve had a blast snacking on a red velvet bundt cake, watching live entertainment, and more! But, we can’t resist fueling our spooky season with themed treats, and we’re heading over to Cars Land for our next snack!
RESTAURANTS
dapsmagic.com

Updated Finding Nemo Musical Swimming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022

Entertainment continues to gradually make its way back into the Disney Parks. Today the Disney Parks Blog announced that a re-imagined version of Finding Nemo – The Musical is currently in development for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This new version of the show will be centered on the same characters as the original version.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy