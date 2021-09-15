Reviewing Oogie Boogie Bash – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1150 (#573)

Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the entire show is dedicated to all that is the Oogie Boogie Bash. Mr. DAPs and Caitie attended the first night of the Oogie Boogie Bash and had a blast… quite literally. The night ended with lightning and thunder! Throughout the course of this episode, the GEEKS talk about the treat trails, the Frightfully Fun Parade, and the villains/characters found throughout Disney California Adventure during the party. This included the addition of Agatha Harkness, Sid, and Cruella! We hope you enjoy this comprehensive discussion about the Oogie Boogie Bash! We’ll see you in the corner!