CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

150,000 people joined protests against nightlife restrictions in the Netherlands this weekend

mixmag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, September 11, people across the Netherlands took to the streets to demand that nightlife be reopened— and according to organisers, it was the largest protest in the country to date. 150,000 people reportedly marched in ten cities, 80,000 of which in Amsterdam alone, also taking to the larger...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

More than 140,000 French citizens protest against health pass for 8th straight weekend

Thousands of French citizens demonstrated in several cities Saturday against the COVID-19 health pass that is now required to access most public places, including restaurants, cafes, sports stadiums and gyms. The health pass shows that people are fully vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or recently recovered from COVID-19. The...
PROTESTS
BBC

Why people in Eswatini are protesting

This month marks 53 years of independence for Eswatini, but instead of celebrating people are planning "freedom" protests, demanding political and social change. Eswatini is Africa’s last absolute monarchy, which means the king controls everything. Civilians say they're tired of seeing members of the royal family live lavishly while many...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

The Netherlands Further Restricts Travel for Americans -- Only Vaccinated Welcome With Quarantine and Testing Rules

If you're planning to visit the Netherlands, make sure you're aware of the newly updated entry restrictions for Americans. Throughout the United States, positive COVID-19 numbers have continued to climb due to the continued spread of the Delta variant. That recently led the EU to remove the United States from its safe travel list. This list serves as guidance to EU countries to plan nonessential travel entry rules. And now, the Netherlands has put additional barriers in place that make it more difficult for Americans to visit.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Protest Riot#Dutch#Covid#Digital Intern
edm.com

#UnmuteUs Protests Spark Easing of Restrictions for Dutch Nightlife and Festivals

The #UnmuteUs movement is continuing to grow in scale throughout the Netherlands after over 150,000 took to the streets in the latest round of protests. However, a silver lining has now taken shape. Across 10 different cities, Dutch citizens have voiced discontent with the government's COVID-19 policies and demanded nightclubs...
PROTESTS
mixmag.net

​Ibiza has lifted restrictions on night-time social gatherings

The White Isle has lifted restrictions on social gatherings this week along with the other Balearic Islands. The new rules went into effect at midnight on Wednesday, September 15, now allowing for social gatherings between 2:AM and 6:AM to take place again, while restaurants will allow groups of 8 to be seated indoors, and 12 outdoors.
WORLD
travelweekly.com

European river lines adapt to Netherlands' travel restrictions

A river cruise restart this summer is being tested by a new EU advisory regarding U.S. travelers, specifically in the Netherlands, which is now subjecting vaccinated travelers to a 10-day quarantine, or a five-day quarantine if the traveler provides a negative PCR test halfway through the quarantine. With Amsterdam as...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The problem isn’t with the protesters blocking the M25 – it’s that more people aren’t joining them

The problem with the M25 Insulate Britain climate protests is not that they are disrupting the motorway to demand action on the climate emergency, but that there are not yet millions of people (particularly parents) out there joining them. Hordes of Britons should be taking similar action after last week’s terrifying Chatham House report that revealed that even if global governments fulfilled their pledges under the Paris Climate agreement, we would still only have a 5 per cent chance of not breaching a catastrophic rise of 2C. This was then followed by the UNFCC report on Friday, which revealed...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
BBC

Liverpool arms fair: Corbyn and Peake join protest

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the actress Maxine Peake have joined thousands of protesters calling for the cancellation of a Liverpool arms fair. The annual AOC Europe event was initially meant to take place in the city in 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic until 12-13 October.
PROTESTS
Variety

San Sebastian’s Tabakalera: From Tobacco Factory to World-Class Cultural Hub

Standing tall by the Urumea river, the imposing Tabakalera International Contemporary Cultural Center dominates the skyline of San Sebastian. It is home to the Spanish-speaking world’s most prominent film festival, now celebrating its 69th year, and to other key cultural institutions, including the post-graduate film school Elias Querejeta Zine Eskola (EQZE) and the Filmoteca Vasca (Basque Film Archives). Built in 1913, the former tobacco factory is one of many that were raised across the country when Spain monopolized its domestic tobacco trade. For 90 years, it was a state-owned factory where more than a thousand people toiled, most of them...
MOVIES
AFP

Guilt-riven Lebanon expats ship aid as crisis bites at home

Lebanese expats in the wealthy UAE, many of them riven with guilt, are scrambling to ship essential goods and medicine to family and friends in their crisis-stricken home country. "How can I sit in the comfort of my home in air-conditioning and a full fridge knowing that my people, my friends and family, are struggling back home?" asked Jennifer Houchaime. "Oh, the guilt is very, very real," said the 33-year-old resident of Dubai, a member of the United Arab Emirates which is home to tens of thousands of Lebanese. "It's guilt, shame and nostalgia."
ADVOCACY
AFP

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked "forgiveness" on behalf of his country for abandoning Algerians who fought alongside France in their country's war of independence. More than 200,000 Algerians fought with the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. At the end of the war -- waged on both sides with extreme brutality, including widespread torture -- the French government left the loyalist fighters known as Harkis to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that it would look after them. Trapped in Algeria, many were massacred as the country's new masters took brutal revenge.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy