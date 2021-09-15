The Path to NSO Knowledge, Sapere Aude!
The learning journey never ends. Whether you are learning by doing, by studying for an exam, or learning by making mistakes (my favorite 😉 ) – learning is a life long journey. I was reminded of this as we went to look at a school for our son several weeks back. The school has a Latin motto: ‘Sapere Aude.’ It means “dare to know.” This phrase is commonly associated with the Age of Enlightenment. But it fits well for today as an encouragement to never stop learning, no matter your age.blogs.cisco.com
