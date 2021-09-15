An mRNA Pioneer Discusses How Her Work Led to the COVID Vaccines
Researchers often toil away for years in a lab without any promise that their research will result in anything meaningful for society. But sometimes this work results in a breakthrough with global ramifications. Such was the case for Katalin Karikó, who, along with her colleague Drew Weissman, helped develop the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that was used to produce the highly effective COVID vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.www.scientificamerican.com
Comments / 0