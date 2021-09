Businesses and consumers are returning to their pre-pandemic norms, but some of their behaviors have changed. Banking customers are less likely to visit banks now than they were 18 months prior, and nearly all consumers have an online or mobile banking feature at their disposal. The push to digitization highlighted the advantages of online banking, with 46 percent of United States consumers becoming “digital shifters.” Only 9% of former branch loyalists said they visited a branch more since the pandemic started.

