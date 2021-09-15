CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Processes for COVID-19 Contact Tracing

wjle.com
 5 days ago

The Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office is launching a text message COVID-19 case investigation system beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021. in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health. Upper Cumberland residents who test positive for COVID-19 through a reportable testing mechanism (PCR or antigen testing) may receive a text...

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjle.com

DeKalb COVID Count Update

The number of COVID cases in DeKalb County stands at 226 as of Friday, September 17. According to the Tennessee Department Health, DeKalb County had 226 active COVID 19 cases on Friday, September 17, which is down from 370 ten days prior on Tuesday, September 7. Nineteen new cases were recorded in DeKalb County on Friday.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC Advisers Set To Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Boosters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-level meeting is set to take place this week between top health experts surrounding COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Currently, booster shots are being given to people who are immunocompromised, and are available at sites like Allegheny General Hospital. The FDA gave the okay for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 65 and older and for those who are considered ‘high risk.’ Now, the CDC will meet to discuss things moving forward before more shots go into arms. Bloomberg reports that advisers to the CDC will meet on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about how to best administer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Contact Tracing#New Processes#Cannon Clay#Upper Cumberland#Health Department
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. To Host COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu Vaccine Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a flu shot, you can soon get them both in one place. The Allegheny County Health Department will host a double vaccine clinic this week. Vaccines will be available from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse. The clinic will last through Friday. The CDC previously advised people to separate their shots, but now says that getting both at the same time is perfectly safe.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In Gwinnett County hospital, 100% of COVID-19 patients getting critical care are unvaccinated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota National Guard to aid COVID-19 contact tracing, state lab

Dozens of North Dakota National Guard members are resuming support for the state's coronavirus pandemic response. Announced Friday, about 50 Guard members are assisting the state Health Department with contact tracing, and about 15 others are supporting the state laboratory, located in Bismarck. New cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have skyrocketed since early August, taxing hospitals.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,198 More Coronavirus Cases And 44 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted Group

DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS) “They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said. For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group. “They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said. So the question...
COLORADO STATE
NBC12

Health officials stress importance of contact tracing as COVID cases continue to surge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County reported its highest daily positive total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic this week. “We’re still seeing a pretty steady increase in cases and most of our localities are also still experiencing levels of high transmission, so COVID is definitely here. It is spreading very easily from person to person,” Jordi Shelton, Communication Specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy