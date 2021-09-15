Can Northern Pike Get This Big In Lake Erie? [PHOTO]

I’ve had the opportunity to fish in many areas across North America, from Ontario and Manitoba in the north to Florida in the south. I’ve been able to participate in lots of memorable bites, for big fish and for numbers of fish. But when I think about it, and I think about it a lot, if the remainder of my fishing trips could take place in only one geographic area, it would be in the Midwest, not only for numbers, but also for size and variety. Simply put, the Midwest offers the best fishing overall that an angler could ask for. You might catch bigger bass in the south and bigger walleyes in some of the rivers close to the West Coast. But many anglers who are familiar with what the Midwest has to offer believe that, in terms of fishing, it’s pretty hard to beat what’s close to home for people who live here in “fly-over” country.

