CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Can Northern Pike Get This Big In Lake Erie? [PHOTO]

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are so blessed to have the natural resources that we do here in the Western New York area. Fishing on Lake Erie or Lake Ontario or even the Niagara River is not only exciting for us who have grown up in western New York but it also gathers national attention year after year.

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

This record-breaking fish was so huge the Illinois angler could barely reel it in

A 15-year-old angler from Illinois had a record-breaking experience while in Minnesota earlier this summer. Not only did Brecken Kobylecky catch the biggest fish of his lifetime, he also landed the largest northern pike that has ever been caught and released in Minnesota. And the fish was so huge the...
92.9 Jack FM

Incredible Images Over Lake Ontario This Morning [PHOTOS]

It's been an absolutely gorgeous day across Western New York with mostly sunny skies and the lack of humidity. The breeze has certainly helped as well. It wasn't like that early this morning, before the sun even came up. Thunderstorms and clouds rolled through Western New York and that brought...
PHOTOGRAPHY
740thefan.com

Weekly Minnesota Fishing Report

Walleye anglers report lots of fish being pulled from unusually shallow waters. Jigs and live bait rigs tipped with minnows or nightcrawlers are turning most of the fish, but crawlers will likely lose their appeal over the next week or so. Bass action remains great and will only get better. The fall crappie bite is expected to heat up shortly.
HOBBIES
Sandusky Register

Get hooked on Lake Erie Fisherman

SANDUSKY — Alec Trumpower credits his dad, Clint, as the one first reeling him into fishing. “I’ve been fishing my whole life, and he taught me about everything I know: how to bait, how to cast a line and, maybe the biggest thing, how to be patient,” Alec said. “But,...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Chicago Sun-Times

Trout fishing in Illinois: Details of fall season come from the IDNR

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The 2021 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season will open Saturday, October 16 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state. An early opportunity at select trout sites – the Fall Catch-and-Release Fishing Season – will open October 2. No trout may be kept during the catch and release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning October 16.
ILLINOIS STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Northwestern Pennsylvania Fishing Report

ERIE (Erie News Now) – Here’s the latest fishing report for northwestern Pennsylvania from the state’s Fish and Boat Commission:. Anglers are catching bass by fishing heavy cover, such as lily pads and hydrilla. Anglers are catching catfish all day by finding some deeper water. As for boating, many boaters are off the water with kids back to school. This leaves many with the opportunity to get out on the water and relax. Just remember, all unpowered boats such as canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddleboards need a personal floatation device (PFD) and a sound producing device (whistle).
bassmaster.com

Nation angler catches state record smallmouth

Since about 2008, South Dakota angler Troy Diede has come to love what Lake Oahe has to offer, calling it his favorite lake in his home state. Now, the expansive Missouri River reservoir represents one of the most impressive accomplishments of Diede’s fishing career. On July 16, during practice for...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Chautauqua Lake#Lake Ontario#Northern Pike#Bonding
My 1053 WJLT

Watch A Black Bear Swimming In A Kentucky Lake [VIDEO]

Is it just me, or does it seem like we are seeing more black bear sightings than ever before? Bears are seen doing just about everything from walking down the streets of Gatlinburg, TN, and getting into jacuzzis, to just strolling out of the woods into somebody's yard in Kentucky. They are everywhere.
KENTUCKY STATE
740thefan.com

Angler ties state record for catch-and-release muskie

The DNR certified a 57 1/4 inch muskie caught July 23 on Lake Vermilion by Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin as tied with a 2019 muskie also caught on Lake Vermilion. With two Vermilion Lake muskies now tied for the state record, this well-known water body continues to prove itself as a top muskie fishing destination. Kirby had fished the lake a handful of times and was familiar with small pockets that muskie seem to inhabit.
HOBBIES
Minot Daily News

Bass fishing’s best

VALLEY CITY — This year’s Badlands Bass Bandits Classic Championship was won by the Minot team of Colton and Jamie Blomberg. And what a weekend it was!. The BBB culmination event of the year was staged on Lake Ashtabula September 11-12. Originally the Classic Championship was scheduled for Lake Sakakawea but low water caused the event to be moved to Lake Audubon. That didn’t work either as Audubon is being lowered, leaving just one boat ramp available, the east Totten Trail ramp, and the BBB’s insurance didn’t meet Corps of Engineers requirements.
MINOT, ND
Globe Gazette

Jensen: Now is the time to go after that walleye

I’ve had the opportunity to fish in many areas across North America, from Ontario and Manitoba in the north to Florida in the south. I’ve been able to participate in lots of memorable bites, for big fish and for numbers of fish. But when I think about it, and I think about it a lot, if the remainder of my fishing trips could take place in only one geographic area, it would be in the Midwest, not only for numbers, but also for size and variety. Simply put, the Midwest offers the best fishing overall that an angler could ask for. You might catch bigger bass in the south and bigger walleyes in some of the rivers close to the West Coast. But many anglers who are familiar with what the Midwest has to offer believe that, in terms of fishing, it’s pretty hard to beat what’s close to home for people who live here in “fly-over” country.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
Only In Oklahoma

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Oklahoma

It’s hard to believe we are already talking about winter weather with this summer heat still lingering around in Oklahoma. But, before we know it we will be pulling out the winter coats and it looks like you’re going to want to get all the winter gear out for the 2021-2022 season. The Farmer’s Almanac released their winter weather outlook and Oklahoma is predicted to have below-average temps. I know, I know, that’s not what you want to hear after the harsh winter we just endured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bocanewsnow.com

HURRICANE CENTER: Odette Forms, Expect Peter Later Today East Of Florida

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Odette formed overnight in the Atlantic and is already on a course to nowhere. But it’s Peter, expected to form later Saturday, that may be interesting to Florida residents. While the red oval above shows where a...
FLORIDA STATE
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy