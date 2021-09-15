CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Department of Conservation Invites Women to Fish for Free

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to fish for free Sept. 25 at Bennett Springs State Park’s Women’s Free Fishing Day event. At Women’s Free’ Fishing Day, which will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all girls and women. There is no license or daily tag fee. Female anglers can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on Sept. 24 or any time during the event on Sept. 25. During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing area will be specially stocked and reserved for female anglers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
