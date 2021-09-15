CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Wednesday's Daily Pulse

floridatrend.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida tax revenues soar by 24% past expectations in July. Bolstered in part by people continuing to spend down savings amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida general-revenue collections exceeded expectations by 24 percent in July. Collections of revenue such as sales taxes were $619.8 million above what state economists projected in April, according to a report released Monday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The July figures, which reflect economic activity that mostly occurred in June, benefited from the most-recent round of federal stimulus checks, redirected spending from the hard-hit service sector and some consumers drawing upon “atypically large savings” built up during the pandemic, the report said. [Source: News Service of Florida]

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. During the attack,...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy