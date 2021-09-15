Wednesday's Daily Pulse

Florida tax revenues soar by 24% past expectations in July. Bolstered in part by people continuing to spend down savings amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida general-revenue collections exceeded expectations by 24 percent in July. Collections of revenue such as sales taxes were $619.8 million above what state economists projected in April, according to a report released Monday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The July figures, which reflect economic activity that mostly occurred in June, benefited from the most-recent round of federal stimulus checks, redirected spending from the hard-hit service sector and some consumers drawing upon “atypically large savings” built up during the pandemic, the report said. [Source: News Service of Florida]