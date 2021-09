BOSTON (CBS) — Friday morning Bill Belichick press conferences are famous for occasionally turning into 400-level Advanced Football History courses. Whether it’s the evolution of a defensive front, the advantages of left-footed punters, or any other intricate yet interesting aspect of the sport of football, Belichick tends to open up a bit in the Friday sessions when such topics arise. This week was one such occasion. Over Zoom, Belichick was asked about teams dedicating a roster spot to long snappers. That position is obviously a very specialized role, but also a very important one. Belichick, in his 47th season as an NFL head...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO