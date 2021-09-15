CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wed. 8:43 a.m.: Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting today if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. With as many as 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain. Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gainesville.com

What is the solution to the critical shortage of health-care workers?

“Hospitals Face a Shortage of Nurses as COVID Cases Soar.”. “Rural Hospitals Can’t Find the Nurses They Need to Fight COVID.”. “A Crisis Situation as Military Medical Teams Deploy to Staff Hospitals.”. What you may not have known is that before COVID, we were facing a global shortage of health-care...
HEALTH SERVICES
@JohnLocke

COVID-19 Hurts Health Care Workers’ Credibility

Paul Hoffman writes at the American Thinker about one disturbing byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have a tendency to venerate doctors, and when they heroically save your life, this hero worship can be justified. Our long-time family doctor is another diagnostician extraordinaire, who also happens to be one of my best friends and hunting buddy. When he sewed up my son’s forehead on our dining room table, he too was vaulted into that hero category.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Health care workers at their breaking point

This week the editorial board is turning over its space to Mary Ponce of St. John’s Health, who describes the battle against COVID-19 taking place at the hospital. The now fourth wave of COVID-19 has challenged many nurses and hospital staff beyond their expectations. They’re physically and mentally exhausted. Some have already reached their threshold and have left health care for these reasons. We’re at risk of others leaving as we speak. And, for many reasons, we know that these wonderful and caring nurses will be extremely difficult to replace.
HEALTH SERVICES
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Thank you for recognizing health care workers

I want to thank you for your article about how the local hospitals and healthcare workers are handling this covid pandemic. I appreciate that you recognized that that everyone working in this field are tired, overworked, and I know many are dealing with PTSD. I retired last November from a 40-year career as a bedside critical care nurse. My heart grieves for those that are working in the trenches. The number of patients they are taking care of is unsustainable.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#France#French Polynesia#Medical Care#Ap#Cgt#The Health Ministry#The Associated Press
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arkansas Online

Bella Vista volunteers celebrate health care workers

BELLA VISTA -- It was as simple as putting a notice on a Facebook page. Carla Weeks wanted to do something to help the front-line workers who are fighting covid 19. A member of the Facebook group, Positively Bella Vista, Weeks knew exactly where to start. The short post on...
BELLA VISTA, AR
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Messenger

Baptist requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

To protect their patients and staff, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has required all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit an approved medical or religious deferral by Oct. 31. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have asked the staff to receive the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WILX-TV

Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hospital workers will be vaccinated across the nation, a change that has come after President Joe Biden announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more workers. Those who are not vaccinated will have to best tested weekly. Local hospitals tell us that they were anticipating this mandate and are in the process of preparing their staff for the changes.
LANSING, MI
BBC

Why workers face the bill for care revolution

In the next 24 hours, three hugely important decisions will be made which will have consequences for how we live in older age, and who pays for the increase in any necessary care. These decisions have been repeatedly delayed. Put bluntly, the British political system has lacked the capacity to...
INCOME TAX
healthing.ca

Sask. health care workers struggling as hospitalizations rise

As a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Saskatoon, Tamara Hinz is in and out of the emergency department responding to mental health crises. Fall is already typically a busy time in her department as youth mental health challenges rise around the start of the school year, but now emergency is already overwhelmed and she often struggles to find space to assess patients experiencing a mental health crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract Covid-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic. The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 -- forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts. "They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP. "At the start of the pandemic we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy