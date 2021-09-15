CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Want Some Southern-Style Baked Goods? You’re in Luck With This New Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire

By Chio Acosta
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 4 days ago
Have you got a craving for some old-fashioned lemon bars just like grandma used to make? Well lucky residents in Dover, New Hampshire are in for a treat. Literally. There is a new bakery opening soon in Dover called A Southern Girl Bakery. The best lemon bar I ever had was made by a friend in Georgia. Baked goods don’t have to have a destination applied to them but people in the south do add something special to their cupcakes. Maybe it’s just southern love.

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

