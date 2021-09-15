Want Some Southern-Style Baked Goods? You’re in Luck With This New Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire

No matter what your age, you probably remember visiting an arcade as a kid. It may have been in the 70s flipping the silver ball in a pinball machine. Maybe it was in the 80s when you dumped quarter after quarter into Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Space Invaders. It could have been the 90s playing with three of your friends on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or NBA Jam. Or if you're on the younger side, it was in the 2000s spinning wheels and trying to get the ball to land in the 1000 tickets slot so you could get that sweet radio from the prize counter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO