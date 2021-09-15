CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pieology to Offer $6 Pizza Deal on National Pepperoni Day

 5 days ago

Pieology is celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Monday September 20th with a pepperoni thin crust pizza $6.00 deal for all Pie Life Rewards members. Guests who sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app by Sept 19th will receive the pepperoni deal online at all participating locations excluding Guam and Hawaii locations.

