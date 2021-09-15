CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

El Pollo Loco Launches 'For Your Consideration' Campaign to Spotlight Hispanic Community

QSR magazine
 5 days ago

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

www.qsrmagazine.com

EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

El Pollo Loco hatching 9 units in Northern California

El Pollo Loco Inc. is making good on its plans to expand throughout parts of the Western United States, inking a multi-unit agreement with TWS Restaurant Corporation to develop nine restaurants in Northern California. The franchise group, which owns 27 El Pollo Loco restaurants in the region, will open all...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crowdfundinsider.com

Crediverso Launches Bilingual Platform for Hispanic Community

a Hispanic-owned personal finance products company, today launched a bilingual platform and a financial products marketplace tool to serve the more than 62 million Hispanic consumers in the U.S. The Hispanic community is as much as three times as likely to be underbanked than the rest of the population, the company said.
CELEBRITIES
Food52

Arroz Con Pollo Panameño

Though I was raised by a working single mother, we ate plenty of home-cooked meals. I first had Panamanian-style arroz con pollo when we lived in Hawaii and Japan, where bottles of olives and spices were shipped to us from the other side of the world. Despite being born in Panama, my family hails from Cuba; my grandmother was a dancer from Havana. Arroz con pollo is a one-pot dish found throughout all of Latin America, varying from country to country. Some countries, like Colombia, add bell peppers. Others add corn or celery. Chicken is slowly cooked in a paila (a large shallow metal pan used throughout Central and South America) with vegetables, tomato sauce and paste, Latin American spices like sazón, and long-grain white rice. The Panamanian version is bedecked with Manzanilla olives and garnished with fancy jarred peppers. Saffron is added for color, as well as a whole bottle of dark beer for a hint of earthy, malty, robust, aromatic flavor.
RECIPES
AdWeek

El Pollo Loco Celebrates Unsung Chefs for Hispanic Heritage Month

El Pollo Loco is drawing some inspiration from its Los Angeles hometown and launching a “For Your Consideration” campaign to recommend 11 Hispanic chefs for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards, recognizing culinary talents and achievements. Tiffany Moustakas. Tiffany Moustakas is Adweek's news and engagement editor, where she edits stories,...
FOOD & DRINKS
newscenter1.tv

Hispanic Heritage Month highlight: El Sombrero Mexican restaurant

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hispanic Heritage Month started as a week established in 1968 by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson. President Reagan extended it to a month in 1988, coinciding with the anniversaries of several Latin American countries’ independence. According to the 2019 census, the Hispanic population accounted for almost 20...
RAPID CITY, SD
QSR magazine

Award-Winning Chef Andrew Zimmern to Judge the Forever Oceans, Culinary Institute of America Kahala Klash

Andrew Zimmern, one of the world’s most notable chefs, will serve as one of five celebrity judges in the Forever Oceans, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Kahala Klash on November 7th. The cooking competition will pit CIA students from across America against each other as they vie to prepare the most delicious Kahala fish for scholarships and superstar status as the first Kahala Klash Champion.
CELEBRITIES
QSR magazine

Noodles & Company Rolls Out Second Ghost Kitchen Test in San Jose

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, has announced the debut of its second ghost kitchen test in San Jose, following the first ghost kitchen test in Chicago's Humboldt Park in May of 2021. Testing a second ghost kitchen model provides Noodles & Company with the flexibility to expand access to the brand in new and emerging markets through its digital channels. The ghost kitchen also offers increased off-premise capabilities that help reach a wider consumer base, allowing more guests to enjoy noodle-centric dishes in an easier, more rewarding way.
SAN JOSE, IL
QSR magazine

Pieology to Offer $6 Pizza Deal on National Pepperoni Day

Pieology is celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Monday September 20th with a pepperoni thin crust pizza $6.00 deal for all Pie Life Rewards members. Guests who sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app by Sept 19th will receive the pepperoni deal online at all participating locations excluding Guam and Hawaii locations.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Gong cha to Make Chicagoland Debut

Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with nearly 1,600 international locations, will open its first corporate-owned U.S. store early next year in H Mart, a supermarket specializing in Asian foods, in Naperville, IL. At least four additional corporate-owned stores are planned for downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs with the long-term goal of opening more than 50 in the area. Gong cha has more than 130 franchised stores across New York, Texas, California and other states.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC13 Houston

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Elita's Savory Arroz on Pollo Recipe!

It's Hispanic Heritage month! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that celebrates Hispanic Culture and is sure to be a family favorite. Elita is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up a traditional Cuban Arroz Con Pollo recipe. It's packed with tasty chicken, hearty rice and plenty of Hispanic spice!
RECIPES
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
#Spotlighting#Spotlights#For Your Consideration#Food Drink#El Pollo Loco Inc#Hispanic#Mexican#The Michelin Guide#The New York Times#The James Beard House
Gilroy Dispatch

El Pollo Loco reopens months after fire

El Pollo Loco reopened in Gilroy on Sept. 8, seven months after an electrical fire forced a full remodel of the restaurant. In early February, Gilroy and South Santa Clara County firefighters responded to a fire that had started inside a wall of the restaurant, 6986 Chestnut St. According to...
GILROY, CA
QSR magazine

Slim Chickens Expands to La Porte, Texas

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 8940 Spencer Hwy. in La Porte, Texas. Seasoned restaurant group, Texas SC Ventures, is at the helm of the new location. The better-chicken brand has opened more than 140 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 650 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
LA PORTE, TX
DFW Community News

L.A.’s Best-Kept Dining Secret is Coming to Dallas

North Texas to be first market outside of SoCal to host exclusive subscription service – Off The Menu Club – launching Sept. 26. That’s why the Big D will soon be home to Off The Menu Club, a popular subscription service that offers local foodies an exclusive new way to discover more restaurants – and in-the-know menu items – throughout the area. Currently only available in Los Angeles and Orange County, Off The Menu (OTM) Club is making its Dallas debut on Sunday, Sept. 26!
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

OUTFRONT Media Launches OOH Campaign to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Leaders Honored Across OOH Assets from September 15 to October 15. OUTFRONT Media Inc. celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by launching its OOH campaign centered on the “Spirit of Orgullo” – taking pride in one’s heritage. Spotlighting 30 of today’s Hispanic and Latinx leaders in various industries, the campaign is currently running on OUTFRONT’s digital OOH assets across the country, with emphasis in markets with large Hispanic and Latinx populations.
SOCIETY
andnowuknow.com

Healthy Family Project Launches Annual Power Your Lunchbox Campaign; Trish James Comments

ORLANDO, FL - Healthy Family Project is pushing forward in its plans to get more fresh produce into the hands of consumers and onto the plates of children everywhere. The organization recently kicked off its annual Power Your Lunchbox campaign focused on empowering kids to pack their own lunches, make after-school snacks, and help prepare family meals. This year, Power Your Lunchbox partners have committed to donating $12,000 to United Fresh Start Foundation to increase children and their families’ access to fresh produce.
ADVOCACY
NPR

An 'El Tiny' Takeover During Hispanic Heritage Month

On Alt.Latino, the weekly podcast I've hosted for 11 years, we like to say every month is Hispanic Heritage Month. But we've amped things up a bit between the 15th of September and the 15th of October each year — and 2021 marks the grandest production yet. This year we're...
BEAUTY & FASHION
QSR magazine

Impossible Chicken Nuggets Join Menu at Fatburger

FAT Brands, parent company of Fatburger and 13 other restaurant brands, is expanding its plant-based offerings with the addition of the all-new Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants to the Fatburger menu. Following the plant-based nuggets’ early September launch, Fatburger is the largest restaurant chain to debut the Impossible Chicken Nuggets across its U.S. locations.
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Fransmart to Attend International Franchise Expo in New York City

Fransmart, the global franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys, is participating in the International Franchise Expo (IFE), taking place September 24-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. “There has never been a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

