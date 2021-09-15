El Pollo Loco Launches 'For Your Consideration' Campaign to Spotlight Hispanic Community

Though I was raised by a working single mother, we ate plenty of home-cooked meals. I first had Panamanian-style arroz con pollo when we lived in Hawaii and Japan, where bottles of olives and spices were shipped to us from the other side of the world. Despite being born in Panama, my family hails from Cuba; my grandmother was a dancer from Havana. Arroz con pollo is a one-pot dish found throughout all of Latin America, varying from country to country. Some countries, like Colombia, add bell peppers. Others add corn or celery. Chicken is slowly cooked in a paila (a large shallow metal pan used throughout Central and South America) with vegetables, tomato sauce and paste, Latin American spices like sazón, and long-grain white rice. The Panamanian version is bedecked with Manzanilla olives and garnished with fancy jarred peppers. Saffron is added for color, as well as a whole bottle of dark beer for a hint of earthy, malty, robust, aromatic flavor.

