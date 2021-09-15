El Pollo Loco Launches 'For Your Consideration' Campaign to Spotlight Hispanic Community
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.www.qsrmagazine.com
