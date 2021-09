‘A bright green lizard hitched a lift in my bag!’. After a school trip to Swanage, where we visited the sand dunes of Studland national nature reserve, I unpacked my clothes and put my bag away in a cupboard. When I entered the cupboard a few hours later I was confronted by a bright green lizard! Unbeknown to me, the male sand lizard had hitched a lift, probably when I put my bag down for lunch, and travelled the 50 miles back to our home in Wiltshire. I was fascinated but my parents weren’t willing to travel the distance to return the protected and rare reptile, so I let it free in our garden. It probably didn’t survive but it did add to my fascination with the natural world. Ellis Selway, ecologist, Cambridgeshire.

