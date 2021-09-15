Begin C-U Pride week with To Survive on This Shore at Spurlock
Earlier this month, To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Older Adults opened as an exhibit at McKinley Foundations's Artists' Alley. On Monday, September 20th at 4 p.m. in the Knight Auditorium at Spurlock Museum, photographer Jess T. Dugan and social worker Vanessa Fabbre will discuss their project. Mary Statzer, Curator of Prints and Photographs at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, will moderate.www.smilepolitely.com
Comments / 0