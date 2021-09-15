Biden Releases a New Plan to Combat Covid, but Experts Say There’s Still a Ways to Go
Promise: “I’m never going to raise the white flag and surrender. We’re going to beat this virus. We’re going to get it under control, I promise you. “. On the campaign trail last year, Joe Biden promised that, if elected president, he would get covid-19 under control. Since assuming office in January, Biden has continued to pledge that his administration would do its best to get Americans vaccinated against covid and allow life to return to some semblance of normal.californiahealthline.org
