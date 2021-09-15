Shuler confirmed for Womxn’s Labor Leadership Symposium
AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler has been confirmed for the upcoming 2021 Womxn’s Labor Leadership Symposium & Awards, set for September 30-October 1. “We invite you to join womxn leaders across worker justice movements who are innovating by changing the narratives, broadening our vision of worker and community power, and implementing strategies to win,” say organizers for WILL Empower (Women Innovating Labor Leadership). Check out the two-day agenda linked here. Scholarships and student discounts are available. Visit the website for more details about registration and sponsorship. photo: Shuler walks BCTGM Nabisco picket line.www.dclabor.org
