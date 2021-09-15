CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Defenders of Wildlife workers vote in union

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at Defenders of Wildlife have voted overwhelmingly – 70-5 -- to form a union. “As we have always said, this process is about creating a stronger, more equitable, and even more effective Defenders,” tweeted the new union, Defenders United, affiliated with OPEIU. “We know that better protected staff = better protected wildlife.” What’s next? “First we are going to celebrate, then, we will elect a Bargaining Committee and Shop Stewards to serve as the first representatives of our union. And finally, we will negotiate our contract!” Defenders United added that “We are incredibly thankful for the guidance and support of OPEIU and OPEIU Local 2.”

