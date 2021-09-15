TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

The holidays may seem a long way off but “it’s never too soon to begin planning for the annual Holiday Basket Program,” says Community Services Agency Executive Director Letycia Pastrana. “This program provides support to needy union and community families for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” says Pastrana. Local unions and community members can support the program by donating gift cards and grocery store cards from union grocers like Giant and Safeway to CSA. "The need is great this year because of the economic hardship COVID-19 is causing," says Pastrana. Local unions and CSA partners may also adopt needy families for the Christmas holidays. “Together we can do great things!” For more information email [email protected] or call 678-429-8174.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO