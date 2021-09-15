TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFW-FM 89.3 FM; click here to hear today's report. Special 6-month anniversary of "Wednesdays with Warner" Meet at Windmill Hill Park, 500 South Lee St., Alexandria, to commemorate 6 months of weekly vigils to spotlight Senator Warner's refusal to sign on to the PRO Act, the most important labor legislation in two generations. Union Veterans Council Director Will Attig will discuss how veterans fighting for freedom abroad should enjoy the freedom to organize a union when they get jobs back home. Breakfast will be served at the picnic table.

Workers at Defenders of Wildlife have voted overwhelmingly – 70-5 -- to form a union. “As we have always said, this process is about creating a stronger, more equitable, and even more effective Defenders,” tweeted the new union, Defenders United, affiliated with OPEIU. “We know that better protected staff = better protected wildlife.” What’s next? “First we are going to celebrate, then, we will elect a Bargaining Committee and Shop Stewards to serve as the first representatives of our union. And finally, we will negotiate our contract!” Defenders United added that “We are incredibly thankful for the guidance and support of OPEIU and OPEIU Local 2.”
dclabor.org

Shuler confirmed for Womxn’s Labor Leadership Symposium

AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler has been confirmed for the upcoming 2021 Womxn’s Labor Leadership Symposium & Awards, set for September 30-October 1. “We invite you to join womxn leaders across worker justice movements who are innovating by changing the narratives, broadening our vision of worker and community power, and implementing strategies to win,” say organizers for WILL Empower (Women Innovating Labor Leadership). Check out the two-day agenda linked here. Scholarships and student discounts are available. Visit the website for more details about registration and sponsorship. photo: Shuler walks BCTGM Nabisco picket line.
dclabor.org

CSA launches Holiday Basket Program

The holidays may seem a long way off but “it’s never too soon to begin planning for the annual Holiday Basket Program,” says Community Services Agency Executive Director Letycia Pastrana. “This program provides support to needy union and community families for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” says Pastrana. Local unions and community members can support the program by donating gift cards and grocery store cards from union grocers like Giant and Safeway to CSA. "The need is great this year because of the economic hardship COVID-19 is causing," says Pastrana. Local unions and CSA partners may also adopt needy families for the Christmas holidays. “Together we can do great things!” For more information email [email protected] or call 678-429-8174.
