TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR
WPFW-FM 89.3 FM; click here to hear today's report. Special 6-month anniversary of "Wednesdays with Warner" Meet at Windmill Hill Park, 500 South Lee St., Alexandria, to commemorate 6 months of weekly vigils to spotlight Senator Warner's refusal to sign on to the PRO Act, the most important labor legislation in two generations. Union Veterans Council Director Will Attig will discuss how veterans fighting for freedom abroad should enjoy the freedom to organize a union when they get jobs back home. Breakfast will be served at the picnic table.www.dclabor.org
