Cory Bunyard
Partner-in-Charge, Houston Tax Services at Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in accounting - Sam Houston State University. Cory Bunyard, CPA, has 15 years of public accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance and consulting services for corporations, S corporations, partnerships, high-net-worth individuals, and trusts and estates. His industry focuses include construction, manufacturing, engineering, real estate and various service industries. Cory, a certified public accountant, holds memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Public Accountants.www.bizjournals.com
