Cory Bunyard

What contributed to your growth in the past two years?. It’s been a long journey. We were established in 1993. We have paid our dues, capitalized on opportunities and tried to operate with honesty and integrity. We caught a big break in 2018 when we were selected as a general contractor to help build the new Kona Village Resort. And around the same time, we got a project that was a custom home renovation on the most expensive custom home in Hawaii. Additionally, we were able to add several key, experienced employees to our team.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO