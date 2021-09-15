CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cory Bunyard

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartner-in-Charge, Houston Tax Services at Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in accounting - Sam Houston State University. Cory Bunyard, CPA, has 15 years of public accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance and consulting services for corporations, S corporations, partnerships, high-net-worth individuals, and trusts and estates. His industry focuses include construction, manufacturing, engineering, real estate and various service industries. Cory, a certified public accountant, holds memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Public Accountants.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Houston Tax Services
bizjournals

People on the Move

Assistant General Counsel and Contracts Manager at Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. Emily Paust’s “big law” experience with contract negotiation and administration advisement brings great value to Symbiont and its construction, design-build, and EPC clients across green energy (biogas), manufacturing, and municipal markets. She will also advise on terms and conditions for service agreements, standard teaming agreements, master services agreements, and non-disclosure agreements and contribute to the firm’s business insurance procurement, claims management, and special projects.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chris Garcia

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to identify, track and address health risks, has appointed Chris Garcia as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Garcia’s career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Alabama records 3.1% jobless rate in August

Available jobs in Alabama continue to rise as unemployment steadily declines. The state reported a 3.1% jobless rate in August – down from 3.2% in July and 7.1% a year ago. The number of people unemployed dropped from 156,709 in August 2020 and 71,678 in July to 69,005 in August.
ALABAMA STATE
bizjournals

Justworks files for confidential IPO

Software maker Justworks has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The New York-based company, which makes cloud-based payroll and human resources software for small businesses, didn’t disclose the number of shares to be offered...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Engie considers $380M combined solar, battery storage project in Texas

The Houston-based North American arm of French renewables developer Engie SA is considering building a $380 million Central Texas solar power and battery storage project, which would be significantly bigger than the rest of its portfolio. The proposed Five Wells Solar Center LLC project in Bell County, Texas, would have...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Hawaii's Fastest Growing Companies 2021: Nos. 13-21

What contributed to your growth in the past two years?. It’s been a long journey. We were established in 1993. We have paid our dues, capitalized on opportunities and tried to operate with honesty and integrity. We caught a big break in 2018 when we were selected as a general contractor to help build the new Kona Village Resort. And around the same time, we got a project that was a custom home renovation on the most expensive custom home in Hawaii. Additionally, we were able to add several key, experienced employees to our team.
HAWAII STATE
bizjournals

Liquid hydrogen manufacturer GenH2 to create new Titusville HQ, add jobs

The company recently closed on purchase of the site. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we honor Central Florida's 2021 top CEOs of distinction. Network with local and regional business professionals before, during and after the luncheon!. |. |. |. © 2021 American...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

14 social media marketing myths businesses need to be aware of

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. While there’s no contesting the fact that social media can be an effective marketing tool for just about any business, it’s essential to begin with the right plan and expectations. Social media isn’t a one-size-fits-all, automatic solution for boosting sales.
INTERNET
bizjournals

Recruiting technology company Humanly.io raises $4.2 million in seed funding round

A technology company that uses artificial intelligence in recruiting job candidates has raised $4.2 million, including funding from two local venture capital firms. Humanly.io is headquartered in Seattle and Sacramento, and it raised the recent seed fund from investors including Moneta Ventures of Folsom and Growth Factory Capital in Rocklin.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy