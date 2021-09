This program is for women who are interested in getting strong and fit using barbell exercises. Technique-based coaching will be given each session, focusing on the basic barbell lifts: the squat, deadlift, row, bench press, and overhead press. Accessory lifts and gym safety will also be covered. We will wrap up each day by putting what we learned into practice with a sweat-induced, challenging weightlifting workout together.

